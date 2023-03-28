Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The Cleveland Guardians are not known for being big spenders. Cleveland, however, is known for their ability to develop stars and build a strong foundation. The Guardians established that goal last year, as they made the playoffs despite featuring MLB’s youngest roster. With 2023 Opening Day right around the corner, the Guardians have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez as they aim to keep their core intact for years to come, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

The deal is worth a total of $106.5 million over seven years with a club option for 2031, per Passan.

Gimenez emerged as a superstar in 2022, making the American League All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove Award. He played a pivotal role in Cleveland’s lineup alongside Jose Ramirez as well.

The Guardians are clearly trying to lock up their core. They signed Jose Ramirez and Myles Straw to contract extensions last year. Cleveland is now looking to sign some of their other young stars to extensions, per The Athletic’s Zack Meisel.

“The Guardians are in advanced negotiations with multiple players on contract extensions, sources say. Among the players they’ve discussed a deal with this spring: Andrés Giménez, Amed Rosario, Triston McKenzie, Steven Kwan, Trevor Stephan,” Meisel previously wrote on Twitter.

With Gimenez and the Guardians reportedly agreeing on a contract, it will be interesting to see if the ball club can sign any of the other players Meisel mentioned. Rosario and McKenzie are more proven than the others, but Kwan and Stephan were also crucial to Cleveland’s success in 2022.

It should be noted that McKenzie is expected to open the season on the injured list. Nevertheless, he’s still a pitcher the Guardians likely envision being with the team for the long-term.