Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo had a great start against the Chicago White Sox on Monday, going seven innings and giving up one run on five hits, but he went viral for throwing 47 consecutive fastballs in the outing. Take a look at those 47 fastballs, via Rob Friedman.

Luis Castillo just threw 47 Consecutive Fastballs. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LOv4sD2QuJ — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 22, 2023

Luis Castillo threw those 47 fastballs from the start of the fourth inning until the end of the seventh inning. Friedman did say that Castillo was mixing two-seam fastballs and four-seam fastballs, but it is still jarring to see Castillo not throw any off-speed pitches during that stretch.

Castillo's stuff is as good as anyone in the league, and it is clear that throwing just fastballs was working against the White Sox's lineup. If it is not broken, it does not need to be fixed.

The win for the Mariners moves them to 70-55. After a slow start to the season, the Mariners have proved to be dangerous as of late, and currently hold the last wild card spot in the the American League. They are also very close to first place in the American League West, considering where they were earlier in the season.

The Mariners have pulled to within a half game of the Houston Astros for second place in the American League West, and are two games back of the Texas Rangers for first place in the division. So not only have the Mariners played themselves into a playoff spot, they could be in play to win the division and get a bye to the division series.