Luis Castillo makes epic Mariners history after carving up Blue Jays in MLB Playoffs

“Luis Castillo is the first pitcher to throw 7.0+ scoreless innings in Mariners postseason history.”

Quite an impressive feat, even though Seattle hasn’t been in the playoffs since 2001. Nonetheless, it just shows how special Castillo really is. He’s undoubtedly the ace of the M’s staff, putting his best foot forward every fifth day.

Seattle did a tremendous job of inducing tons of ground balls early on in the start with his fastball that sat consistently in the high 90s, even touching triple-digits on numerous occasions.

Offensively, the Mariners didn’t do a whole lot, but it was enough. Eugenio Suarez put them ahead in the first inning with an RBI double after Julio Rodriguez was plunked by Alek Manoah. Cal Raleigh, the man who sent the M’s through to the playoffs last week, then slugged a two-run bomb to right field.

Between Luis Castillo dealing and the offense coming up with some timely hits, the Mariners are now just one win away from an ALDS date with the Houston Astros. Robbie Ray gets the ball in Game 2 on Saturday against his former team.