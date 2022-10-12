Scott Servais reveals Mariners’ starting pitcher for ALDS Game 3 vs. Astros

The Seattle Mariners suffered a heartbreaking loss in Game 1 of the ALDS to the Houston Astros on Tuesday, with Yordan Alvarez hitting a walk-off three-run homer. With Game 2 scheduled for Thursday and Luis Castillo starting, manager Scott Servais has announced who will get the ball in a potential do-or-die Game 3 on Saturday: Rookie George Kirby.

To be honest, this makes sense. It sure as hell wasn’t going to be Robbie Ray, who came in and gave up the bomb to Alvarez on his second pitch.

Kirby was solid for the Mariners in his first big league campaign, making 25 starts and going 8-5 with a 3.39 ERA. He struck out 133 in 130 innings and walked just 22 batters. Kirby attacks hitters and pounds the strike zone. That’ll be his goal against a very capable Houston lineup.

The 24-year-old also pitched a clean relief inning in Game 2 of the Wild Card versus Toronto. He’s been a reliable arm for Seattle all year long and will also have the home crowd behind him at T-Mobile Park.

There was no shortage of controversy on Tuesday after the Mariners blew a substantial lead, especially because of Servais’ decision to bring in Ray when his bullpen is used to these types of situations. Sure, the reigning Cy Young winner is as experienced as any, but he owns an ERA over 10 against the Astros in 2022. Ray wasn’t the right man to bring in, despite the lefty-lefty matchup.

Nevertheless, the M’s now look ahead to Thursday with their No. 1 on the mound in Castillo. If Seattle can steal a game on the road, it’ll be huge for their chances in the ALDS.