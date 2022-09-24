Mariners hit with brutal Julio Rodriguez injury update amid fierce AL Wild Card battle

Amid a final regular season push, the Seattle Mariners will be without their best player, Julio Rodriguez.

Due to a lingering back issue, the Mariners have placed Rodriguez on the 10-day injured list.

The Mariners have placed Julio Rodriguez on the 10-Day Injured List, per the team. pic.twitter.com/yKgdWrzgpk — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 23, 2022

At the moment, the Mariners are in sole possession of the third and final American League wild-card spot. And with a record of 82-67, they have a four-game cushion over the Baltimore Orioles.

But the Mariners are now without their best player, and this could impact their play.

Although Julio Rodriguez is a rookie, he has been a star for this team. Through 129 games, he has recorded 140 hits, 73 RBI, and 27 home runs. Along with this, he put on an absolute show in the Home Run Derby, finishing in second place. He also earned an invite to the All-Star game.

While it is his rookie year, the Mariners have fully committed to Rodriguez. They showed this in the biggest ways possible when they signed him to a 12-year, 210 million dollar extension. But at its peak, it could become worth $300 million over 17 years.

With just 12 days left in the regular season, teams are gearing up for the playoffs. This includes getting their stars healthy. If Rodriguez and the Mariners are set on shutting him down for a week and a half, then they must be prepared to win without him.

In his absence, the Mariners have called up Taylor Trammell.

Upon his return to the lineup, Rodriguez will step directly back into the action. And if the Mariners have any hopes of winning a World Series, he will need to be fully healthy.