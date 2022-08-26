Mariners locking up Julio Rodriguez with a ‘massive’ extension

The Seattle Mariners are locking up rookie phenom Julio Rodriguez with a ‘massive’ extension, per Jeff Passan. Passan reports that the deal is guaranteed for $210 million over 14 years but has the ability to grow to well over $400 million. Player and team options are included as well.

The contract is rare in the sense of its make-up. But it’s structure will provide Julio Rodriguez with plenty of motivation to continue improving over the years.

Julio Rodriguez entered the season as one of MLB’s top prospects. The Mariners rewarded Rodriguez by giving him a spot on the big league roster. Following a fairly slow start, Rodriguez turned on the jets in dynamic fashion. He’s emerged as a superstar in Seattle and made a name for himself with a terrific Home Run Derby performance in July. Rodriguez is the front-runner for American League Rookie of the Year and is arguably the most exciting Mariners player since Ichiro and Ken Griffey Jr.

In addition to his individual achievements, Rodriguez is also on the verge of leading Seattle to the playoffs for the first time in over 20 years. Winning the AL West is likely out of the question, however, the Mariners are in a good position to earn a Wild Card spot.

2022 has been one of Seattle’s best overall years for baseball in quite some time. The team is playing well, Julio Rodriguez is an emerging star, and they might snap their MLB-leading playoff drought. It is a good time to be a Mariners fan.