The 2023 World Baseball Classic is quickly approaching but due to the timing of the tournament, many MLB ballclubs aren’t letting their star players participate. The latest team to do so is the Seattle Mariners, with president Jerry Dipoto announcing Wednesday that ace Luis Castillo will be with the M’s in Spring Training.

Via Mike Rodriguez:

“He’s going to be in camp with us. That’s something we’re pleased about. It’s a choice we made together.”

Certainly good to know Seattle and Castillo came to the decision as one. The former Cincinnati Reds stud would’ve been a mainstay in the Dominican Republic rotation, but that won’t happen now. It is understandable from the Mariners’ standpoint, though. After all, they did acquire him at the trade deadline last season and evidently want the righty with them for his first Spring Training in Peoria.

Castillo made an immediate impact in 2022, helping the M’s end a 21-year playoff drought. He posted a 3.17 ERA in 11 starts, striking out 77 in just 65.1 innings while issuing 17 free passes. He will undoubtedly be the main man at the top of the Mariners rotation in 2023.

The WBC runs from March 8th to 21st, with the Dominican landing in a pool with Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Israel, and Nicaragua. They last won the competition back in 2013. Castillo had previously committed to playing for his country before backing out. Sandy Alcantara, Cristian Javier, and Framber Valdez will reportedly pitch for the Dominican, while the likes of Vladimir Guerrero Jr, Julio Rodriguez, Juan Soto, and Rafael Devers are expected to suit up, too. Even without Luis Castillo, this roster is set to be absolutely stacked with star power.