Mariners pull off feat seen just twice before in MLB history with insane comeback victory vs. Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners have done the improbable to book their tickets to the American League Divisional Series. That’s after they came all the way back from an 8-1 score deficit Saturday night in Game 2 of their Wild-Card round series against the Toronto Blue Jays on the road to take a 10-9 victory.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this is just the third time ever in the history of Major League Baseball that a team managed to erase a seven-run deficit in a postseason game to win the same contest.

“The Mariners become the 3rd team ever to come back from a 7-run deficit in a postseason game, joining; – 2008 ALCS Game 5: Red Sox trail Rays 7-0 before coming back to win 8-7 – 1929 World Series Game 4: Philadelphia Athletics trail Cubs 8-0 before coming back to win 10-8”

The Mariners were circling down the drain in the fifth inning when the Blue Jays buried them in a seven-run lead following a Danny Jansen double that drove Alejandro Kirk to home plate. That was as good as it would get for the Blue Jays for the rest of the night, as the Mariners showed no quit and battled back to tie it all up in the eighth inning off a JP Crawford double that drove in three runs. The outcome would have been entirely different likely if the Blue Jays were able to catch a flyball off the bat of Crawford but a miscommunication between Toronto outfielders resulted in a nasty collision involving Bo Bichette and George Springer, who was later carted off the field due to an injury.

The Mariners will continue to weave their playoff magic in the ALDS against the mighty Houston Astros.