The Seattle Mariners acquired RP Trent Thornton from the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, per Jeff Passan. The Blue Jays are reportedly receiving INF Mason McCoy in the trade.

Thornton was previously designated for assignment after Toronto traded for Genesis Cabrera from the St. Louis Cardinals, which ultimately led to this deal.

Mariners' trade deadline plans

The Mariners are in a difficult spot ahead of the MLB trade deadline. They aren't having a terrible season, but have hovered around the .500 mark. Deciding whether to buy or sell will be a challenge as a result.

Seattle is currently in fourth place in the American League West, sitting 7.5 games behind the first place Texas Rangers. Winning the division won't be easy, but making an AL Wild Card run remains a possibility. The Mariners would be aiming for a Wild Card spot should they opt to buy.

Regardless of what happens, Seattle likely won't enter a complete rebuild. They still feature a number of young players who will help the ball club for years to come. If they do choose to sell, a veteran like Teoscar Hernandez would become a potential trade candidate. But don't worry Mariners fans, Julio Rodriguez isn't going anywhere.

The trade for Thornton doesn't indicate their decision. Yes, it's technically a buying move since they acquired an MLB-caliber reliever for a minor league infielder. However, Thornton's presence will simply add extra depth to the Mariners bullpen and not much else.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Mariners as they are made available.