Published November 16, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Toronto Blue Jays traded All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday. Hernandez issued a heartfelt message to the Blue Jays following the move, per Hector Gomez.

“I have no words to express the gratitude I feel to play and share with great players like you and to play for not only a team but for a great country. Thank you to the Toronto organization for giving me the opportunity to develop as a player, for those great moments we spent together in the great city of Toronto, thank you for what I learned from you, thank you for making Toronto a home for me where I felt part of you and thank you for the great friendship that I was able to establish with you guys. Good luck in what is to come! YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE A GREAT PART OF MY HEART.”

The Mariners acquisition of Teoscar Hernandez will provide protection in the lineup for Julio Rodriguez. But there is no question that Hernandez will be missed in Toronto by Blue Jays players and fans. His energy and enthusiasm was infectious for the team, and the Mariners are surely excited to have traded for such a tremendous clubhouse presence.

The Blue Jays are reportedly already looking to add a replacement for Teoscar Hernandez. A report emerged following the deal that Toronto is interested in outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

In the end, both Seattle and Toronto are expecting to compete in 2023. And it would not be shocking to see them go head-to-head in a postseason series next year.