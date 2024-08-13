The Seattle Mariners and Victor Robles agreed to a contract extension on Tuesday. The centerfielder will be with the team through at least 2026, with a team option for 2027. He will make $9.5 million over the two seasons and the club option is for $9 million. The Mariners locked in the outfielder amid his great play in their current chase for the playoffs. He spoke, through a translator, about his reasoning for signing the extension before Tuesday's game with Daniel Kramer from MLB.com

“In a couple months, I would've tested free agency. But to me, money really isn't everything. The Mariners gave me an opportunity, and I saw it as a way to kind of thank them for all the help and everything they've done for me.”

Robles is a former top prospect who was supposed to man centerfield for the Washington Nationals for the foreseeable future. He was let go by the Nationals on June 1 after hitting .120 in 14 games to start his eighth MLB season. The Mariners scooped him up and he has been tremendous.

In 42 games with Seattle, Robles is hitting .303, has an OPS of .821, and an OPS+ of 140 while playing all three outfield positions. The Mariners are in the throws of a playoff race and have added offense in multiple places this season. Can Robles and their trade deadline acquisitions get them into the postseason?

Mariners need big push to reach playoffs

Randy Arozarena and Justin Turner joined the Mariners at the MLB trade deadline. Seattle still has the worst team batting average in the league at .218. They have, however, gone 6-3 since the deadline, keeping pace with the Houston Astros. Robles has struggled in that stretch as well, hitting just .177 since the deadline.

The Mariners have made the right decision in keeping him. He can become a solid contact bat and defensive outfielder, which is exactly what Seattle needs to add to their core. Robles and Arozarena next to Mitch Haniger in the outfield make for a solid group this season and in the future.

Fangraphs gives the Mariners a 55.2% chance of making the playoffs and just a 14.3% chance of clinching one of the Wild Card positions. That means that they are more likely to chase down the Astros for the division crown than the Kansas City Royals for the final Wild Card spot. They must get great offensive production to catch down the mighty Astros.

Their recent sweep of the Mets has brought the deficit back to just a half-game. They now hit the road with three-game series against the Tigers, Pirates, and Dodgers coming up. The Mariners can string together a great road trip and put themselves in a great position in the AL West. That starts and ends with Robles, Arozarena, and Turner.

If the three additions can perform offensively, the Mariners will make the playoffs. They ended their home stand with a great game for Robles, Arozarena, and the entire offense. Cal Raleigh led the team with 5 RBI in their 12-1 win. Turner did not play in that game but is in Tuesday night's lineup.