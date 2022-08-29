The Seattle Mariners honored one of their most legendary players last night in Ichiro Suzuki. The Japanese hitter was one of the biggest stars for the team in the 2000s. His all-around talent made him an extraordinary star. Every game day for Seattle had a guaranteed highlight clip from Ichiro.

One of his most popular highlights, though, wasn’t exactly about him, but rather, the person he interacted with. During a Mariners home game in 2010, Ichiro tried to chase down a foul fly ball towards his right field. Unfortunately, he didn’t make it in time, instead reaching over a woman in the stands. However, the woman, whose name is Iris Skinner, was ecstatic to get a taste of greatness. (via MLB YouTube)

Skinner gained popularity in MLB circles as “Ichiro Girl”. It was only fitting, then, that the Mariners brought her back for Ichiro Suzuki’s Hall of Fame induction. The team tapped her to throw the first pitch on this ceremonious day. What Skinner didn’t know, though, is that she’d be throwing to the man himself. Her reaction to Ichiro’s appearance was priceless.

“Ichiro Girl” reuniting with Ichiro is the most wholesome thing we’ve ever seen 🥹 pic.twitter.com/vrM41SHLaB — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 27, 2022

Ichiro, ever the class act, had a little talk with Skinner after the first pitch. The Mariners legend posed for a picture with his biggest fan, and even signed a baseball for Skinner. Her reaction is a perfect summary of how the Japanese legend impacted baseball fans during his legendary run in the MLB.

Ichiro’s Mariners Hall of Fame induction was a special occasion. The legend himself delivered a moving speech, but also took some friendly potshots at some of his good friends. All in all, it was a perfect night to honor one of the greatest to put on a Seattle jersey.