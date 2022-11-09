By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago

Updated 1 hour ago

Could the Seattle Mariners be in the market for one of the top free agent shortstops? Although J.P. Crawford is Seattle’s shortstop of the future, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi said the Mariners may still pursue middle infield options such as Trea Turner or Xander Bogaerts.

“I don’t believe that free agent is going to be Aaron Judge,” Morosi said. “And so we look to the middle infield. And this is where specifically Xander Bogaerts and Trea Turner could become really unique possibilities for the Mariners. Now they have said that J.P. Crawford is their shortstop. They’ve also said that for the right player, they’re open to considering additional alternatives.”

Morosi added that the Mariners’ lineup would look “dynamic” with Trea Turner and Julio Rodriguez atop the batting order.

The Mariners would obviously need to decide who their shortstop would be in this scenario. Trea Turner has experience at second base, but would likely prefer to play shortstop. The same can be said for Xander Bogaerts. As for the other two star shortstop free agency options, Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson, they don’t have much experience at second base.

Trea Turner seems like the best fit for the Mariners based on Morosi’s report. However, Trea Turner profiles well with a number of different ball clubs. He has emerged as one of the most all-around talented players in baseball over the past few seasons and will draw no shortage of interest in MLB free agency.

But the Mariners seem destined to make a major addition this offseason.