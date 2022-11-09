By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

Published November 9, 2022

Updated 2 hours ago

Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the star shortstop sign with.

Turner has reportedly enjoyed playing in LA with the Dodgers. But other reports have stated that he would prefer to play on the east coast. Although that does not rule out west coast ball clubs, it provides east-based teams with a potential advantage in the Trea Turner sweepstakes. With that being said, let’s take a look at the best fits for Turner in free agency.

Trea Turner to the Bronx Bombers

The New York Yankees need an answer at shortstop. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not a bad player, but he did not answer the call at the position for New York in 2022. There are no shortage of shortstops on the open market, but Turner would be the perfect fit for the Yankees.

One of New York’s concerns has been contact-hitting ability. They tend to rely on home runs and strikeout far too often. Trea Turner is a perennial .300 hitter who swipes bases consistently. He would provide a much-needed spark in the lineup. And his ability to get on base would provide the Yankees’ power hitters with more RBI opportunities.

The Yankees are currently focused on re-signing Aaron Judge. And if they are able to re-sign the slugger, it will be interesting to see how much money they are willing to spend. If they don’t sign Judge, Turner would be a capable replacement. However, bringing back Judge and signing Turner would excite the fan base without question.

A Bryce Harper-Trea Turner reunion with the Phillies?

The Philadelphia Phillies would benefit from a shortstop addition. Their offense is loaded but they have question marks defensively. And stealing bases is not exactly their strong suit. Trea Turner would answer all of those concerns. He’s a solid feeling shortstop with elite speed.

Additionally, Turner and Bryce Harper played together in Washington with the Nationals. Philadelphia likely would not mind reuniting the two superstars.

The Phillies would benefit greatly from adding another starting pitcher or two. Pitching is certainly an area of emphasis. But their reliance on pure power cannot be ignored. Turner would provide an element of versatility for the ball club. And in similar fashion to the Yankees’ fit, he would help provide more RBI opportunities for Philadelphia’s big bats.

A surprise free agency fit…

One NL Central team may profile as an X-Factor in the Trea Turner sweepstakes. The Chicago Cubs, who are in the midst of a rebuild, may ultimately swoop in and sign the star.

But why?

The Cubs may not be competitive for a few years. However, signing Turner would give them an elite building block up the middle. Turner may be enticed to play in Chicago, as he would automatically become the most notable star on the team. He’s often been lost in the shuffle in previous seasons.

When Trea Turner played in Washington, other stars such as Bryce Harper and Juan Soto received the majority of the attention. In LA with the Dodgers, his contributions were often overshadowed by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman. He’s become one of the most underrated stars in all of baseball.

But Turner would get a chance to truly lead a team with the Cubs.