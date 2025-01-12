The Seattle Mariners had a disastrous 2024 season. They need improvements from holding a ten-game AL West lead in June, competing for a Wild Card spot, and falling short of the playoffs again. But they have not made the big free agency splash many have hoped for. Which free agents should the Mariners end the MLB offseason by signing?

The Mariners need infielders to fill out their lineup. There are holes with Jorge Polanco searching for a new team and Ty France getting DFAed during the season. Plus, Seattle was second-to-last in team batting average and should target solid hitters in the process. They missed out on Willy Adames and Christian Walker, the biggest infielders available this winter. Most of the big free agents this offseason were outfielders and pitchers. But there are still infielders who the Mariners can get for cheap.

Who should the Mariners target this offseason? And how will they fit in the lineup and around the diamond?

Can the Mariners snag Ha-seong Kim?

Coming off a solid season for the Padres, Ha-seong Kim needs a new home. The Mariners have a shortstop in JP Crawford, but Kim could play at second or third base. Kim has been a solid hitter for the Padres, but nothing too far above average. Part of the problem for Seattle's offense is that their stadium is very difficult to hit in. His defense and history of solid hitting should give him a leg-up over other available infielders.

The Athletic projects his contract at two years, $36 million. That is very affordable for the Mariners, who have a lot of contracts expiring in the next two years. Bulking up their infield and lineup for this season is important so the relatively high AAV should not push them away. While Kim will not be the player who pushes them over the edge, he can be one piece of the group that gets them there.

Anthony Rizzo can man first base

The Yankees made it to the World Series despite getting very little production from first base. That was mostly because Anthony Rizzo has injury issues and struggled to hit home runs. If he is fully healthy and in a new city, it could be a career resurgence-type season. On a one-year deal, there are worse players the Mariners can bring in than a veteran with World Series experience.

This would likely be a one-year contract for Rizzo, who is 35 years old and made $6 million off the Yankees declining his option. Add that to his $129 million career earnings and this could be a cheap contract. The Mariners need a first baseman, Rizzo needs a home, and the options are running thin.

Jon Berti can be a versatile infielder

If Kim is too expensive for the Mariners, Jon Berti would be a great low-cost option. He was traded from the Marlins to the Yankees right before the 2024 season and was solid when he played. His injury concern from May is gone, as he came back for the playoffs, and has positional versatility.

This would be another one-year, cheap contract. Berti is a solid player who can hit a little bit. He may not solve their batting average problem but can fill their defensive holes. The Mariners should trust their stars, Julio Rodriguez and Victor Robles, to fix the offensive issues. You can assume they believe in those players if a player like Berti is signed.

Nicky Lopez can be an under-the-radar addition to the Mariners

Plenty of players from the 2024 Chicago White Sox are still available in free agency. There were so many problems with the Southsiders last year that these players should get chances elsewhere. That includes Nicky Lopez, who hit .241 in 124 games playing second base and shortstop.

This is another player who would be happy to sign a one-year contract with the Mariners. Even though it is so hard to hit in Seattle, Lopez would be a solid defender and has had success at T-Mobile Park. In 14 games, he has a .357 batting average with 20 hits in 56 at-bats. Getting someone who can hit in Seattle into the fold would be a great way to end the offseason.