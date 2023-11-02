Nintendo just announced the details for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 DLC, which brings new tracks, characters, and more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still going strong, thanks to the new tracks and characters from its Booster Course Pass. If you're already tired of the currently available tracks, then you're in luck. Nintendo just announced the details for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 DLC, which will bring new tracks, characters, and more.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 DLC Release Date: November 9, 2023

For starters, let's talk about its release date. Wave 6 will arrive on November 9, 2023. Players can buy the Booster Course Pass on the Nintendo Switch for $24.99. This gives players access to a total of 48 courses, as well as various characters. Wave 6 is the last wave of courses for the Booster Course Pass.

As for the contents of Wave 6, there are a total of eight tracks, each from previous Mario Kart games:

Rainbow Road (Wii)

Madrid Drive (Tour)

DK Mountain (GCN)

Daisy Circuit (Wii)

Piranha Plant Cove (Tour)

Bowser Castle 3 (SNES)

Rome Avanti (Tour)

Rosalina’s Ice World (3DS)

Other than said courses, Wave 6 will also bring with it four new playable characters:

Diddy Kong

Funky Kong

Pauline

Peachette

This brings the total roster of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to 50 characters, not including color variations. Not only that, but Wave 6 will also include eighteen new Mii suits. Seventeen of these suits will be available immediately, while the last one, which is based on Daisy, requires players to scan a Daisy Amiibo to unlock. Wave 6 will also bring with it the new Sound Test feature. This allows players to listen to any music from the game.

That's all the information we have about the upcoming wave of new courses and characters. Again, Wave 6 arrives on November 9, 2023.