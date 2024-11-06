The Mario & Luigi Brothership Release Date has been announced, along with new Gameplay and Story details on their iconic duo’s next adventure. As the next game in the Mario & Luigi series, this role-playing game sees the two brothers journey to the world of Concordia. With their ship/island hybrid acting as a means of travel, Mario & Luigi will find themselves exploring brand new locations.

Mario & Luigi Brothership Release Date – November 7th, 2024

Mario & Luigi Brothership releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, November 7th, 2024. The next Saga in the Mario & Luigi series marks the first one to launch for the Switch. The last entry in the series, Mario & Luigi: Bowser’s Inside Story +Bowser Jr’s Journey, released back in 2018. This also marks the first entry not to be developed by Alpha Team.

The series first started with Superstar Saga, released in 2003.

Mario & Luigi Brothership Gameplay

Mario & Luigi Brothership is a role-playing game that features turn-based combat battles. In combat, you can use a plethora of moves, from your basic attacks, to Bros. Attacks that deal much more damage. Like other Mario RPG titles (Mario RPG or Paper Mario) you need to know when and how to use certain attacks or items.

Even the most basic attacks can deal more damage if you press a button at the right time. However, some enemies might require you to use your hammer, or perhaps an ability. You might also need to use an item mid-battle, or if you’re too far from the nearest town. Regardless, Mario & Luigi’s Gameplay offers a pick-up-and-play experience that will feel familiar to fans of the series.

Additionally, the game also features elements of platforming as you explore Concordia, the game’s setting. This includes all sorts of puzzles and obstacles that might require both brothers to proceed. Overall, there’ll be a fair amount of combat and exploration to keep you engaged all throughout. And after enough battling, your characters will level up, where you can dictate their stat point distribution.

Brothership’s gameplay also revolves around Shipshape Island, a ship/island hybrid which Mario and Luigi use to travel the different islands of Concordia. From cities to rainforests, there’ll be a variety of settings to keep the experience fresh. As you explore more islands, you’ll earn more abilities to help you reach new areas and continue your journey.

Although Brothership is created by a new developer, the core series gameplay still seems to be there. However, the art direction and graphical style definitely seem much different than previous entries. Regardless, Mario & Luigi looks to be faithful to the series’ roots.

Mario & Luigi Brothership Story

Mario & Luigi Brothership’s story follows the titular characters on a brand new adventure through the land of Concordia. And of course, many other familia faces from the franchise make an appearance to either help or hinder the Mario Bros. Furthermore, Brothership introduces new characters like Connie & Snoutlet, who aid the dynamic duo in their adventure.

And of course, expect some brand new villains to encounter in the world of Concordia. To explore this new world, Mario & Luigi will ride aboard Shipshape Island, which serves as a travel hub. Here, you’ll be able to discover and explore new islands.

Overall, that includes everything we know so far about the Mario & Luigi Brothership Release Date, Story, and Gameplay. We look forward to the next installment of the Mario & Luigi series, which seems to come packed with tons of new features and places to explore.

