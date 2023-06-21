Super Mario RPG, A fan-beloved Mario game is being remade for the Nintendo Switch and will arrive later this year.

Super Mario RPG: Legend Of The Seven Stars is re-launching with brand new graphics for Nintendo's latest console, the Switch. It seems the game is now called “Super Mario RPG” to simplify things. Nintendo announced it via their 40 minute direct which they premiered earlier today. You can check out the trailer below:

Super Mario RPG Release Date – November 17th, 2023

Super Mario RPG will release exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, November 17th. You can pre-order the game today on the Nintendo eShop. The game will cost $59.99 (USD) plus tax.

Super Mario RPG: Legend of The Seven Stars previously came out for The Super Nintendo back on March 9th, 1996. It was also released on the Wii U virtual console, and was also included in the Super Nintendo Mini. But now the game will be receiving the full remake treatment with updated visuals and audio.

Gameplay

Super Mario RPG is a turn-based combat game with a battle style similar to JRPGs of the time such as Final Fantasy. You adventure through different settings, fight enemies, recruit teammates, and earn XP along the way. Both the remake and original play like a 3D isometric platformer, with Mario stomping on enemies like he always has.

The nice thing about this game is that there are no random encounters. Like other Mario RPG games, such as the Mario&Luigi or Paper Mario series, enemies appear on the map for you to attack or avoid.

As mentioned previously, Mario can have teammates join him on his quest. Such teammates include the King of Koopas himself, Bowser, Princess Peach, the fan-beloved Geno, or the Nimbus Mallow. Each character has varying stats that make them useful in battle, whether it's high damage output or healing techniques.

Story

Peach is kidnapped by Bowser, no surprise, but the King of the Koopa's plan is foiled when a giant sword named Exor crashes through star road, sending everyone in flying away in different directions.

The story of Super Mario RPG strays away from the typical Koopa stealing Peach story. Instead, Mario, Peach, and Bowser, along with others, must set out to confront The Smithy Gang. Led by Smithy himself, this powerful group of foes intend to take over Mario's world. With Star Road now shattered into seven star pieces, Mario must collect to restore the road and return the world to normal. He and co. must then proceed to defeat the evil Smithy

It's nice to see the return of an old Mario classic. Many fans wanted to see Geno in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but they had their wish granted to them in another way. We can't wait to see more.

