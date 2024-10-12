While on The Big Podcast with Shaquille O'Neal and Adam Lefkoe, Dallas Mavericks minority owner Mark Cuban was asked and explained why he sold 73% of the franchise to the Adelson and Dumont families last year.

“I sold the team for two reasons. One, my kids are 15, 18 and 21. It puts a lot of pressure on them as I get older to make a decision. Are they going to run the team? It's worked out for some families and others the kids just hate it and leave it resentful. I don't want to put my kids in that position. And second, I talked about being the tech guy and the media guy. Having an edge when I first came in. I knew sh*t nobody else did, so I always had an edge.

“But so what's happening now? You saw it with Golden State, now with Boston. [They] build all around the arena and the arena becomes a central point for some bigger real estate development. I don't know sh*t about that. And so for me to say, ‘OK I'm going to put up $1B' even if I had to borrow it and then bring in a partner to run that sh*t for me. That's a big risk. A hundred people will come in and say, ‘I'll do it for you and I know what I'm doing.' But I just don't want to be in that position of not knowing or not being able to control my own destiny.”

This isn't the first time Cuban has answered this question about his points about the real estate side of the deal has been a consistent theme in his responses.

Mark Cuban's view of the future of Mavericks, NBA

Speaking of the new controlling Mavericks' partners Patrick Dumont and Miriam Adelson, Cuban explained his decision to Wired's Lauren Goode in September.

“They're not basketball people. I'm not real estate people. That's why I did it,” Cuban said.

When the deal was first announced, Cuban shared a similar sentiment, per the Associated Press.

“The advantage is what can you build and where and you need to have somebody who’s really, really good at that,” Cuban said. “Patrick and Miriam, they’re the best in the world at what they do. Literally, around the world. When you get a world-class partner who can come in and grow your revenue base and you’re not dependent on things that you were in the past, that’s a huge win.”

Cuban bought the Mavs for $285 million in 2000, and the team's sale was reported to have been valued at $3.5 billion. This summer, it was announced that Cuban no longer controls basketball operations. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was given a big contract extension this summer.