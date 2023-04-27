EA Star Wars tweeted a new trailer for their upcoming game, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This teaser comes the day before the games’ release tomorrow, April 28th. In the hilarious video, Mark Hamil gives Cameron Monaghan a few tips for his reprised role as Cal Kestis, and fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two actors.

The video features Hamil coaching Monaghan, wearing a motion capture suit, to be a Jedi for the game. Hamil makes amusing little jabs at Monaghan, like when the younger actor holds the light saber, he tells him it’s not a baseball bat. He also gets jealous when he sees Monaghan holding two light sabers, and he grumbles that he “never got two light sabers.”

Fans hilariously pointed out that all they see is two Jedis and two Jokers. Both actors have played each character, with Mark Hamil most famously playing Luke Skywalker. He also voiced the Joker in several renditions of the Batman franchise and in respective video games. Cameron Monaghan on the other hand, played the Joker in the tv series Gotham, and as Cal Kestis the Jedi Knight. In this instance, we watched the world of Star Wars and Batman collide.

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor builds on where Fallen Order left off. It takes place five years after the previous game, and the crew have gone their separate ways. Cal Kestis is now a more powerful and resourceful Jedi Knight, and to match, there are higher stakes and challenges for the game.

The game will be available tomorrow, April 28th.