Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC this week. Here is everything you need to know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, including details about its release date, gameplay, and story.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date: April 28, 2023

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is coming out on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, and PC on April 28, 2023. The game is developed by Respawn Entertainment and published by Electronic Arts.

Gameplay

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor boasts a rich and immersive gameplay experience that seamlessly blends exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving. Players will navigate diverse environments teeming with secrets, hidden paths, and engaging challenges. The game’s expansive maps offer players freedom to roam and uncover the galaxy’s mysteries at their own pace.

Combat in Jedi: Survivor is fluid and dynamic, requiring players to master an assortment of Force abilities, lightsaber techniques, and defensive maneuvers. The upgraded cinematic combat system encourages players to think strategically, analyzing each opponent’s strengths and weaknesses to devise the most effective approach. The game also introduces new abilities and fighting styles, allowing for even more creative and satisfying combat encounters.

Puzzle-solving plays a crucial role in Jedi: Survivor, as players are tasked with unlocking hidden areas. By leveraging their ever-growing arsenal of skills and abilities, players will unravel the enigmas of ancient civilizations and uncover powerful secrets.

Story

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, players reprise the role of Cal Kestis. This game is the follow-up to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Jedi: Survivor enhances the combat system with fresh Force abilities and lightsaber styles. Fortunately, there’s also a diverse range of fighting styles. Cal’s growth as a Jedi Knight will be tested as he uncovers hidden mysteries and outsmarts his foes using his extensive training.

Players will traverse the Star Wars universe, encountering never-before-seen planets and returning to beloved locations. Each area boasts distinctive biomes, challenges, and adversaries, offering numerous opportunities to acquire new skills, gear, and abilities. Players guide Cal Kestis through his most perilous adventure yet, deepening their connection to the iconic Star Wars galaxy.

