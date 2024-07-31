The San Diego Padres pulled off one of the biggest deals of this year's trade deadline, acquiring All-Star closer Tanner Scott from the Miami Marlins. After trading for Scott, it looks like the Padres are ready to go all-in on one of the coveted National League Wild Card spots and try and make a push for the postseason.

In addition to Scott, the Padres also got pitcher Bryan Hoeing. The Marlins received quite the prospect haul from the Padres headlined by starting pitcher Robby Snelling. Starter Adam Mazur and infielders Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears also went to the Marlins.

Is Scott enough to make the Padres true World Series contenders? Did the Marlins get enough prospect capital in return?

Tanner Scott trade grades

Padres: B+

The Padres have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season. After underachieving last year, moving on from Juan Soto this past offseason, and the NL West getting even better with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants all going big in free agency, many assumed that the Padres would take a step back. That hasn't been the case, and the Padres are currently in the third NL Wild Card spot and in position to make the postseason.

This trade deadline, they focused on bolstering their pitching staff, acquiring reliever Jason Adam from the Tampa Bay Rays and starter Marin Perez from the Pittsburgh Pirates in addition to Scott.

Scott is of course the biggest piece and was one of the most highly sought-after players available at the deadline. In 44 appearances this season for the Marlins, Scott has a sparkling 1.18 ERA, 18 saves, and 10.4 SO/9. He will join a loaded bullpen featuring fellow All-Star closer Robert Suarez, Jeremiah Estrada, Yuki Matsui, and new acquisition Jason Adam. If they're able to get to the postseason, bullpens are key to winning in October. The Padres have the best bullpen in baseball.

The only potential issue is the prospects the Padres gave up. Snelling (No. 2), Mazur (No. 4), and Pauley (No. 5) are all top five in the Padres system according to MLB Pipeline. Scott is only signed to the end of this season, so this is quite the haul to give up for a relief pitcher rental. If the Padres aren't able to make a deep run in the postseason or extend Scott, they'll likely regret giving up as much as they did.

Marlins: A

The Marlins got three of the Padres' top five prospects for a player they signed to a one-year, $5.7 million contract this offseason. That is great business.

With one of the worst records in baseball, the Marlins knew they had to be sellers at the deadline. Scott was their most valuable trade asset, and they made sure to capitalize. It's hard to see how they could have done any better for a player who would be a short-term rental.

If just one of the four prospects the Marlins got back for Scott pan out, this will be a home run of a deal for new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix.