The San Diego Padres are reportedly acquiring star closer Tanner Scot via a trade with the Miami Marlins, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. San Diego will also receive reliever Bryan Hoeing. The Marlins' trade return includes prospects Robby Snelling, Adam Mazur, Graham Pauley and Jay Beshears, per Craig Mish of Miami Herald Sports.

Scott, one of MLB's best left-handed relievers, has received no shortage of trade interest. In the end, San Diego appears to have won the sweepstakes.

Scott was selected to his first All-Star team in 2024. He owns an incredible 1.18 ERA across 45.2 innings of work. Scott has also recorded 18 saves.

The addition of Hoeing should not be overlooked. Hoeing is a right-handed hurler who has a 2.70 ERA across 16 appearances (two starts) so far in 2024. He could end up playing an important role for San Diego.

The Padres acquisition of Scott is what stands out, however. It is one of the most notable moves of the entire MLB trade deadline so far.

Padres going all in

The Padres are 6.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. They are hoping to clinch an NL Wild Card position at the very least. Trading four prospects in any trade is risky, but it is something the Padres have displayed a willingness to do over the past few years.

San Diego is clearly doing everything they can to compete. The Padres feature a talented roster. If they are able to book their ticket to the postseason, perhaps they will catch fire at the right time and make a run toward the World Series. Adding Tanner Scott will unquestionably prove to be crucial in the postseason.

On the other hand, the Marlins will continue to rebuild. Miami has endured a forgettable campaign up to this point. They are in the process of preparing for the future at the moment.