The Miami Marlins have already sold multiple pieces before the MLB trade deadline. Jazz Chisholm Jr is now a New York Yankee, starter Trevor Rogers has moved to the Baltimore Orioles, and Josh Bell is with the Arizona Diamondbacks. There has been value for teams in dealing their bullpen arms and they have plenty to trade. The Marlins must trade Tanner Scott, Calvin Faucher, and Declan Cronin before the deadline.

Marlins deal Tanner Scott to Hollywood

The Marlins' best reliever is closer Tanner Scott and he is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season. The lefty has posted a 1.18 ERA in 44 appearances this season and could be the best reliever dealt at the deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers will almost certainly call to land the star closer on Tuesday.

The Dodgers are currently operating a closer-by-committee process in their bullpen. They have nine different players who have recorded a save and none with over 15. The Dodgers have to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies, who have one of the best bullpens in baseball, for National League supremacy. Scott would help close out important games down the stretch and in the playoffs.

Scott could command a massive return. The Phillies landed Carlos Estevez from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for their seventh and twelfth-ranked prospects. Estevez is also a pending unrestricted free agent who is having a massive season, so the return could be similar.

Marlins receive: LHP Jackson Ferris (LAD #6) and SS Alex Freeland (LAD #12)

Dodgers receive: LHP Tanner Scott

Calvin Faucher joins the AL playoff race

The Marlins have sputtered to a 39-67 record entering Tuesday's action, but their bullpen has not been the reason. Right-handed reliever Calvin Faucher has not allowed an earned run in his last seven appearances and has increased his trade value in the process. He has multiple years of team control remaining and could add a solid haul for the Marlins.

The Seattle Mariners have made an effort to buy at this trade deadline. After surrendering their division lead in a record amount of days, hitting has been a priority ahead of the deadline. The Mariners have added Justin Turner and Randy Arozarena but should not be done yet. Their bullpen needs high-leverage arms and Faucher has proven to be just that.

This proposal does not add the same quality of prospects that the Estevez trade or Scott proposal did. Faucher has not proven he can put together an entire season yet in his career. This is his third season and he has already broken his career innings mark with 38.1 innings pitched. The inherent injury risk with every pitcher makes this a very valuable skill. Still, the Mariners will have to pay up for Faucher.

Marlins receive: RHP Michael Morales (SEA #10) and 3B Ben Williamson (SEA #12)

Mariners receive: RHP Calvin Faucher

Declan Cronin snakes into the Wild Card race

The Arizona Diamondbacks have already added power to their lineup from the Marlins with Josh Bell. They have one of the better closers in baseball in Paul Sewald but he has had a rough July. Sewald's ERA has ballooned from 0.54 to 3.76 in July and the Diamondbacks need to improve that number. Adding a young, solid reliever like Declan Cronin would be a great addition to their team.

The Marlins should part with Cronin for the same reasons they would part with Faucher. He is an unproven reliever who is putting up a solid season in a lost year for Miami. The Diamondbacks know that just making the playoffs gives them a chance, as they made the World Series from the Wild Card position last year. This deal makes sense for both sides at the MLB trade deadline.

The return is comparable to the return for Faucher, as they do not have the star power of Tanner Scott. The Diamondbacks will give up two mid-level prospects in this proposal, closing out the deadline for the Marlins by adding several prospects from competitors.

Marlins receive: RHP Christian Mena (ARI #11) and OF Kristian Robinson (ARI #16)

Diamondbacks receive: RHP Declan Cronin