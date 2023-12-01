The former MLB outfielder is joining forces with new Marlins' General Manager Skip Schumaker

Former Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who recently interviewed for the Boston Red Sox general manager position, has finally found a new home. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports Friday that Kapler has joined the front office of the Miami Marlins as assistant general manager. Kapler returns to work in the state where he concluded his long MLB career with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2009-2010.

The 48-year-old Kapler joins the Marlins following managerial stints with the San Francisco Giants and Philadelphia Phillies. Kapler was surprisingly fired by San Francisco in September following the team's disappointing season.

The 12-year MLB veteran took over the Phillies after the termination of Pete Mackanin in October of 2017, where he would compile a 161-163 record in two seasons, never finishing higher than third place in the NL East.

The Giants hired Kapler to succeed Bruce Bochy in November of 2019. He earned NL Manager of the Year accolades in 2021, his second season with the club, after managing the team to 107 regular season wins, the most in team history. He was rewarded with a two-year contract extension expected to run through the 2024 season. After a dismal 81-win campaign in 2022, followed by just 79 wins in 2023, Kapler was fired in September 2023 and replaced by interim manager Kai Correa.

Kapler joins the Marlins front office staff headed by another former Major Leaguer in General Manager Skip Schumaker, who replaced previous GM Kim Ng after Ng and the team disagreed on a contract extension following the end of the 2023 season. Ng's Marlins finished 84-78, earning the team's first playoff berth since 2020.