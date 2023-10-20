After firing Chaim Bloom, the Boston Red Sox are looking for the right candidate to lead their front office. As the Red Sox try to find the perfect fit, their search has led them to former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler.

Kapler officially interviewed with the Red Sox for the head of baseball operations role, via Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. No other details on Kapler's interview nor his actual chances of landing the job have been revealed.

The Red Sox have seen numerous candidates drop out of the race before accepting an interview. Boston's current organizational structure hasn't been a draw to the biggest names on the market. However, Kapler is still a wild card additional to Boston's president of baseball operations process.

Kapler is fresh off of being fired by the Giants after missing the postseason with a 79-83 record. It was San Francisco's second straight year of missing the playoffs. While he won Manager of the Year as recently as 2021, the Giants decided it was time to make a change. Kapler ended his time as San Francisco's manager with an overall record of 295-248.

Alongside the Giants, Kapler spent time as the Philadelphia Phillies manager. He had a long playing career in MLB that spanned from 1998-2010. Kapler's only experience in the front office came back in 2014 with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He served as the team's director of player development.

But Kapler's biggest accomplishment in that role was getting LA's minor league system to switch to organic foods. Not to minimize Kapler's efforts, but that is a far cry from running a professional baseball team.

Regardless, the Red Sox clearly see something in Kapler. He'll now enter a race – that nobody seems to want to run – to become Boston's next front office leader.