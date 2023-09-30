The San Francisco Giants fired manager Gabe Kapler on Friday in what was a fairly surprising move. Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi already addressed the move, but Kapler broke his silence on the Giants' decision via an Instagram post on Saturday.

“I miss the players, the coaches, all the clubhouse staff, everyone else that I've come to know so well already, and I'm like, 15 minutes off my bike in Levi's Plaza,” Kapler wrote in a statement on Instagram. “I may not have been expressive enough in how much I care for everyone in this organization. Every day, walking into that clubhouse and watching everyone under that roof get after it in the wight room, music blasting, then fiercely pursue their jobs, was something special that so few get to experience. I know I was lucky to be the manager of the San Francisco Giants.”

Gabe Kapler proceeded to discuss the Giants support staff and players. He also remembered memories throughout his career in San Francisco, including the Giants' special 107-win 2021 season. Kapler referred to his firing as a “disappointment.” He said he will miss the city of San Francisco as well.

Kapler concluded his statement by saying he's excited for the future.

“I have a ton more to say; I'll do that over the course of time. I'm genuinely looking forward to what comes next. I know it'll be a good ride with lots of learns (and wins, whatever form they come in).”

Gabe Kapler's Giants legacy

Gabe Kapler's time with the Giants wasn't terrible by any means. San Francisco had three mediocre seasons and one fantastic campaign under his tenure. Kapler displayed impressive managing prowess and will likely receive another chance to coach in MLB at some point.

San Francisco fans will miss Kapler. He was well liked among the fanbase. In the end, the Giants made a decision that they felt was necessary. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Kapler.