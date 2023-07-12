The 2023 MLB All-Star Game was exciting from start to finish as the National League finally got the victory. Miami Marlins star Luis Arraez, who leads the league in batting average, apparently caught the eyes of a number of fellow All-Stars during the festivities.

Arraez has made headlines as he has held a .400 batting average at times and is on pace for a record season. As a result, San Diego Padres star Juan Soto raved about the Marlins' sensation (h/t Jessica Camerato of MLB.com).

“It doesn’t look hard for him. I always say that hitting is easy; we make it harder. It’s unbelievable what he’s doing. And he’s a great guy. It’s incredible the skill that he has to put the ball in play.”

Moreover, Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, who has been entrenched in trade buzz lately, revealed he has been impressed with Luis Arraez as well this season: “Every time I watch him on TV, he gets base hits, like every single time. So it's very, very impressive.”

Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman also has been cheering him on in the hopes of ending with a .400 batting average. In the All-Star Game itself, Arraez had two hits in two at-bats and on two pitches.

A typical day in the office. Luis Arraez went 2-for-2 on 2 pitches in the #AllStarGame. pic.twitter.com/8davK2VaiK — MLB (@MLB) July 12, 2023

At the break, Arraez is hitting .383 with three home runs, 42 RBI, and 40 runs scored. If he continues to hit at this pace, he should be inching close to that treasured mark by the time the season ends, and the Marlins' playoff hopes hinge largely on the success of his offense as well. All in all, Arraez is catching the attention of some of the best players in the game of baseball.