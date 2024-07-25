It’s the Miami Marlins' favorite time of the year: the trade deadline. It's time for them to give up their best players to good teams. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is among the many Miami players to follow Luis Arraez's lead and head out of town.

Chisholm is a player that’s…pretty solid but, at least this season, nothing incredible. His .736 OPS is slightly above average, he's becoming a more prolific base stealer — sitting just three swiped bags shy of a new career-high — and his walk rate (8.9 percent) and strikeout rate (25.2 percent) are both career bests. He can be a starter on a really good team but he’s not someone who will transform a struggling team into a very good one. Not many teams are going to go out of their way to land him.

Still, the Marlins are going to work the market and wait until the best offer for Chisholm comes in, according to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic. It seems likely that Chisholm's time with Miami will end on July 30, deadline day.

Rosenthal and Woo write the following: “For as surprising as the industry interest in Miami’s relievers may be, the development with Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s market is even more so. The interest in Chisholm is limited to three to four teams — and even that varies. A source described teams’ interest in Chisholm as a ‘safety net’ with the general level of interest as ‘option two or three.’ There has been concern from some teams regarding Chisholm’s makeup and durability. But with so few hitters available on the market, the Marlins still intend to trade Chisholm, though the organization believes it will likely come down to the final day.”

Marlins ready to trade Jazz Chisholm Jr., others ahead of deadline

If the Marlins aren’t going to be a good team, the very least they can do is make the most of their trade assets. Waiting for the right offer is huge when you have a commodity on the trade market that teams may bid heavily for. In a position-player market that’s weaker compared to most years, Chisholm may command more of a return from opposing teams.

The Marlins are also going to look to trade All-Star reliever Tanner Scott and whatever other veterans that opposing teams would want. Josh Bell and Jake Burger may attract some interest despite their poor 2024 seasons and Trevor Rodgers, A.J. Puk, Anthony Bender and Calvin Faucher may be seen as decent options for pitching depth.

After making the postseason in 2023, the Marlins have the National League’s worst record at 36-65. They’re doing business as usual after a surprisingly successful season.