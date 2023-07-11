Luis Arraez's pursuit of history continues. Through 86 games, Arraez's batting average continues to remain elite, although over the past few weeks, he has fallen off the pace in his pursuit of the ever-elusive .400 batting average. At the time of writing, the Miami Marlins' second baseman has a batting average of .383, which is still heads and shoulders above second-placer Corey Seager (.353).

Even then, the 26-year old Marlins middle infielder is still within shouting distance, even though he has to remain elite from here on out to make history. And his fellow NL East second baseman knows just how difficult it is to threaten the .400 batting average mark, especially when the Marlins have 70 games left on their schedule.

As New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil pointed out, Luis Arraez still has to go through a ton of hoops to put himself in contention to become the first player since the legendary Ted Williams in 1941 to finish a season with a batting average of .400 or better.

“It’s pretty impressive what he’s doing, but he still has a long ways to go. We got half a season left,” McNeil said, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

McNeil then doubled down on his pessimism, he believes that the Marlins second baseman won't be able to pull it off given the sheer difficulty of the task ahead. But if Luis Arraez manages to pull off the unthinkable, he will certainly command McNeil's respect from now until the end of time.

“I don’t think [he can do it], to be honest. The pitching is too good. I mean, you’ve got to go 2-for-4 every day just to raise your batting average,” McNeil added. “[But] if he does it, it will be the most impressive thing I’ve ever seen.”