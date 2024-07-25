It's no secret that the Miami Marlins will be sellers at the MLB trade deadline. With a 37-65 record the Marlins are well out of the playoff race but they do have several players on the roster that can be impact players for a contending team. Miami's bullpen in particular boasts multiple arms that could find new homes before July 30.

While it's been known around the league that left-hander Tanner Scott is available, the Marlins are reportedly fielding calls on virtually every reliever on their major league roster. A firesale is not imminent, but Miami is open for business and will listen to offers.

The MLB trade deadline allows teams to improve in-season and boost their chances to win in October. It's also an opportunity to shape the future of the franchise whether it be via a small one-for-one swap or a blockbuster deal. The Marlins have controllable pitchers which are always a hot commodity in trade talks.

“(Miami) has so many guys that are under control,” a source told The Athletic. “Smart teams want to win this year and next year.“

Miami can also be smart without winning by optimizing the value of its players. Winning teams want talented players and the Marlins have plenty of them. There's a chance multiple flights out of South Beach contain departing Marlins players in the coming days.

Marlins bullpen preparing for max exodus

The Marlins being 28 games under .500 with a competent bullpen shows how hard of a sport baseball is. It's difficult to put together a strong bullpen in Major League Baseball and it's a tough pill to swallow when the rest of the team doesn’t carry its weight.

Tanner Scott has taken all the headlines from Miami's relievers, but the Marlins bullpen is more than just a one-man crew. Marlins relief pitchers rank fourth in strikeouts this season and lead the MLB in fWAR since June.

Scott will net the most in return and is the most coveted of the group. A.J. Puk and Anthony Bender are among those who could be for sale as well. Puk sports a 1.52 ERA since June while Bender has a 2.05 mark over the last three months after allowing 11 earned runs in April.

Puk and Bender are under team control through 2026 and 2027 respectively, adding to their trade value. The Marlins have a few arms possibly available that have yet to hit their arbitration years. That list may have no end, but someone has to pitch for Miami once the trade deadline passes.

Tanner Scott might be the only Marlins pitcher guaranteed to be moved before the MLB trade deadline but Miami will be busy working the phone regardless. Any team looking for bullpen help this year and beyond should give the Marlins a ring. It could help lead to a different sort of ring in October.