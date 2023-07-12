Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz enjoyed the moment of his career when hitting the game-winning home run in the 2023 MLB All-Star Game for the National League in his first career plate appearance.

He was not the only Diaz star, as Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays also homered in his first career All-Star game at-bat earlier in the game, making them the 23rd and 24th players to ever do that.

Diaz went yard in the eighth inning with a 2-run shot, that ultimately proved to be the deciding factor. His performance earned him the MVP of the game, the first Rockies player to ever take home the award. The 32-year-old was in his first career All-Star game, after getting the nod in front of his teammates on July 2nd.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The National League won the All-Star game for the first time in 10 years, after the AL had taken home the last nine straight. Without Diaz, it likely would have been a decade of losses for the National side, as they trailed 2-1 before he saved the day.

Diaz's blast was the sixth go-ahead homer while trailing in the eight inning or later in the ASG, and the first since 2003, per ESPN Stats & Info. He was the fourth oldest to hit his first career homer in the game, among the likes of the legendary Babe Ruth.

The moment was a bright spot in the season for the last place Rockies, who do not have much to celebrate this year. Diaz will hope to continue his career season and help bring more miles to a Colorado team that badly needs them.