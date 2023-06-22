The Miami Marlins have a historic gem season on their hands, with Luis Arraez shattering batting leaderboards left and right.

Arraez is hitting .398 through 75 games, which is the best by any player since Tony Fernández averaged .405 in 1999, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

No player has hit for .400 in a season since 1941, when Red Sox legend Ted Williams hit .406. He had the exact same batting average as Arraez through the 75 games marker.

Arraez now has an incredible three five-hit games, after going 5-5 on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays. He has already set the record for most five-hit games in a season for the Marlins franchise, and we are not even halfway through. He is one away from tying Ty Cobb's record of four, and has the entire second half to do so.

The Marlins have been on a tear lately, winning five in a row last week to climb into second place in the NL East. They are at 42-33 overall, and firmly in contention to become buyers at the trade deadline. While the Braves have a firm grip on the division, the Marlins are still listed at -120 odds to make the playoffs through the wild card.

As long as Arraez keeps mashing, the Marlins will have a chance for continued success this year. The starting pitching with the likes of Eury Perez and Sandy Alcantra have kept them in games, while Arraez and the bats do the rest. The team will need to add more assistance at the deadline if they want to go all-in, but it remains to be seen how aggressive they will be.