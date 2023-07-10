There have been conflicting reports regarding whether or not the Los Angeles Angels will trade superstar Shohei Ohtani ahead of the trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Angels still have every intention of keeping Shohei Ohtani keeping Ohtani, in hopes of re-signing him this offseason. However, Jon Heyman of the New York Post has heard a bit different regarding the possibility of a trade.

“On Friday, The Post reported that Angels people are starting to move away from their no-sell stance and are telling folks they will evaluate the situation over the next ‘two to three weeks,' meaning a trade of Ohtani could at least become a consideration.”

Heyman went on to say that the expectation is that owner Arte Moreno and the Angels will not ultimately pull the trigger. However, it is interesting that there are now reports that Arte Moreno and the Angels will at least explore the possibility of a trade.

Later on in his article, Heyman listed the Dodgers, Yankees, Mets, Giants, Mariners and Padres as potential destinations if Ohtani is traded. He indicated that a trade to the Dodgers seems unlikely, but they have the prospects. The Yankees were interested last summer, and have prospects the Angels like. The Mets are always part of the conversation with Steve Cohen, but with their payroll, it seems unlikely. The same goes for the Padres The Giants have aspirations to land Ohtani this winter, and they have the capital to make a trade. The Mariners pursued Ohtani last summer and have the prospect capital, like the Yankees.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Ohtani. A trade still seems unlikely, but that was the case for Juan Soto last summer. We are just weeks away from finding out what the Angels will do.