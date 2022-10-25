Skip Schumaker set to replace Don Mattingly as Marlins’ next manager

The Miami Marlins have officially found their replacement for Don Mattingly. After a thorough search, the Marlins have settled on St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their next manager, as reported by Craig Mish on Twitter.

Skip Schumaker reportedly blew away Marlins general manager Kim NG in the interview process, so it’s not too surprising to see him emerge as the final candidate to replace Don Mattingly.

The Marlins’ managerial search saw them bring in a bevy of qualified candidates, such as Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada, Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro and New York Yankees third base coach/outfield coach Luis Rojas.

Schumaker, 42, thus becomes the 16th manager in Marlins history, as well as the successor to Mattingly, who recorded the most managerial wins in the club’s history during his tenure.

Mattingly announced that he wouldn’t be returning next season back in September. Schumaker, a former 11-year veteran and World Series champion with the Cardinals, has experience both in the clubhouse and the front office.

The Torrance, California native was an assistant to baseball operations and player development for the San Diego Padres from 2016 to 2017.

Skip Schumaker then moved onto the field as a member of the coaching staff, becoming the Padres’ first-base coach and associate manager.

Schumaker returned to St. Louis ahead of the 2022 season, serving as their bench coach. It’s a smart move by the Marlins to go with a well-respected former player like Schumaker, who should have no trouble relating to the players both on and off the field.

It’s a new era in Miami.