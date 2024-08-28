ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Max Meyer will take the mound for the Diamondbacks in game two of their series with the Rockies on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Marlins-Rockies prediction and pick.

Marlins-Rockies Projected Starters

Max Meyer vs. Kyle Freeland

Max Meyer (3-3) with a 5.44 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP

Last Start: Max Meyer allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Friday.

2024 Road Splits: Max Meyer hasn't been great on the road in his small sample size where he is 1-2 and has a 5.68 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP.

Kyle Freeland (3-6) with a 5.70 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP

Last Start: Kyle Freeland took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 6.2 innings.

2024 Home Splits: Kyle Freeland has surprisingly played better at Coors Field than on the road where he is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Marlins-Rockies Odds

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: +106

Colorado Rockies:+1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: -124

Over: 11 (-105)

Under: 11 (-115)

How to Watch Marlins vs. Rockies

Time: 8:40 PM ET/5:40 PM PT

TV: Ball Sports Florida, MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Marlins Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Marlins have a favorable chance to defeat the Colorado Rockies on the road this Wednesday, primarily due to the current struggles of the Rockies and the potential of Marlins' pitcher Max Meyer. The Rockies have been experiencing a tough season, marked by significant challenges in both their pitching and offensive capabilities. They have the worst team ERA in Major League Baseball at 5.88 and are struggling offensively with a third-worst 75 wRC+, indicating their offense is about 25% below average.

Max Meyer, although still early in his career, has shown promise on the mound. While his current ERA is 5.44, he has the potential to capitalize on the Rockies' weak lineup, which has been plagued by injuries this season. The Rockies' star player, Kris Bryant, is on the injured list, and their pitching staff has been severely depleted, with key players like Kyle Freeland also out.

Furthermore, the Marlins, despite their own challenges, have demonstrated resilience. They have a slightly better team ERA than the Rockies and have shown the ability to capitalize on opponents' weaknesses. The Marlins' ability to strike out batters could be crucial against a Rockies lineup that ranks second-worst in strikeouts per game.

Overall, the combination of the Rockies' ongoing struggles and the potential for Meyer to exploit their vulnerabilities gives the Marlins a solid chance of securing a victory on the road this Wednesday.

Why The Rockies Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Colorado Rockies are poised to secure a victory against the Miami Marlins at home this Wednesday, with Kyle Freeland leading the charge on the mound. Playing at Coors Field, the Rockies have a distinct home-field advantage, which has historically been a challenging environment for visiting teams due to its high altitude and hitter-friendly dimensions.

Kyle Freeland, a seasoned pitcher for the Rockies, has shown resilience and skill, particularly in home games. His home ERA of 3.86 demonstrates his ability to effectively manage games at Coors Field, a venue known for its high-scoring potentia. Freeland's experience and familiarity with pitching in Denver's unique conditions give him an edge over Max Meyer, who is still early in his career and may struggle with the altitude's impact on pitch movement.

Offensively, the Rockies have key players like Ryan McMahon and Brenton Doyle, who have been instrumental in driving in runs and maintaining a competitive batting lineup. McMahon's on-base percentage of .336 and Doyle's 21 home runs this season highlight their capability to capitalize on scoring opportunities, particularly against a Marlins team that has shown defensive vulnerabilities, ranking 27th in fielding percentage.

Furthermore, the Rockies' ability to generate power, with 141 home runs this season, positions them well to exploit any weaknesses in the Marlins' pitching staff. The combination of Freeland's pitching prowess at home and the Rockies' potent offense makes them a formidable opponent for the Marlins, setting the stage for a likely victory on Wednesday.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing matchup between the Colorado Rockies and the Miami Marlins at Coors Field, the Rockies have a slight edge due to their home-field advantage and Kyle Freeland's familiarity with the unique pitching conditions. Freeland's experience in managing the high altitude's effects on ball movement could challenge Max Meyer, who is still adapting to the major leagues. Additionally, the Rockies' offense, led by power hitters like Ryan McMahon, is well-suited to capitalize on Coors Field's hitter-friendly dimensions. While the Marlins have potential, the Rockies' combination of strategic pitching and offensive firepower gives them the upper hand.

Final Marlins-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Colorado Rockies ML (-124), Under 11 (-115)