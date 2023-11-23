Marquette basketball coach Shaka Smart gave Purdue credit for the win in the Maui Invitational championship.

The Marquette basketball program came up just short in a 78-75 loss to Purdue in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday, and Shaka Smart gave credit to the Boilermakers after the game before saying he was happy with his team's efford.

“They earned the win today,” Shaka Smart said, via the Associated Press. “We had some misfortune at different times throughout the game, but to win games like this you have to overcome misfortune. I loved the way our guys continued to fight; they played with tremendous guts and toughness.”

There were points in the game in which it felt like Purdue would pull away from Smart's team, but Marquette pulled back within one possession and had chances to tie or take the lead dow the stretch. Some key buckets from Purdue, including a put-back from Zach Edey were crucial down the stretch.

The Marquette basketball program was looking to knock off the No. 2 team after defeating No. 1 Kansas.

The trio of Tyler Kolek, Kameron Jones and Oso Ighodaro put up their best effort. Tyler Kolek scored 22, while Kameron Jones put up 17 and Oso Ighodaro scored 16. In the end it was not enough to knock off Purdue, but there was a ton to like about the week overall for Marquette.

In a loaded Big East with dangerous teams like UConn and Creighton, Marquette looks to be up for the task, as they were last year when they won the league's regular season and tournament titles.

Up next for Marquette is Southern University on Tuesday before a road game against Wisconsin on Saturday, Dec. 2.