ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No. 5 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles (8-0) are on the road to take on the No. 6 ranked Iowa State Cyclones (5-1). It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Marquette-Iowa State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Marquette-Iowa State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Marquette-Iowa State Odds

Marquette: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +220

Iowa State: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -275

Over: 151.5 (-105)

Under: 151.5 (-115)

How to Watch Marquette vs. Iowa State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Marquette Will Cover The Spread/Win

Marquette is undefeated to start the season. They have great wins over Georgia, Maryland, and Purdue. They were able to beat Purdue and Georgia by double digits. In fact, all but two of their wins have come by double digits. Marquette gets it done on both ends of the court, but this will be their toughest matchup yet. If they just keep playing as they have been, the Golden Eagles will be able to win.

Offensively, Marquette is averaging 84.5 points per game, which is third-best in the Big East. They also have the third-best shooting percentage, and most assists per game in the Big East. Kam Jones is the leading scorer with 19.0 points per game, and 6.2 assists. He is the key for the Golden Eagles. If he has a good game, Marquette will be able to cover the spread on the road Wednesday night.

Defensively, Marquette allows just 63.6 points per game. They have allowed under 70 points in seven of their eight games this season, as well. Marquette has held their opponents to 41.8 percent shooting, and under 30 percent from beyond the arc. Their defensive play is just as good as their offense, and that is why they are a top five team in the nation.

Why Iowa State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Iowa State is just as good as Marquette in a lot of ways. The Cyclones lone loss is against a very good Auburn team, but they followed that up with wins over Dayton and Colorado. Both of those teams are very respectable, so those are two great wins for the Cyclones. They can score as well as any team out there, and their defense is very solid. If Iowa State continues to play as they have been, they will be able to cover this spread.

Iowa State averages 86.8 points per game. The Cyclones have scored at least 81 points in all of their games this season, including the loss to Auburn. They also shoot 50.9 percent from the field, which is the fourth-highest in the Big 12. Along with that, Iowa State shoots the third-most free throws in the Big 12, and they rarely turn the ball over. If Iowa State can continue to score like that, they will have a great chance to beat a top five team.

Keshon Gilbert and Curtis Jones are the two top scores on the team. They average 32.7 points per game, 7.5 rebounds, and 8.0 assists. One of these two players has been the highest scoring player or assists getter on the team in five of the six games. With the way they are playing together, there is a lot to like about the Cyclones. If they put up big games, Iowa State will be able to win.

Final Marquette-Iowa State Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a very good game. Both teams have the potential to go very far in March Madness this season. However, I think 6.5 is a little to large of a spread. I am going to take Marquette to cover the spread.

Final Marquette-Iowa State Prediction & Pick: Marquette +6.5 (-110)