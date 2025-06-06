The Los Angeles Dodgers' offense has been flourishing this season. They're a huge reason the defending World Series champions are sitting in first place in the National League West.

One of the key players in the lineup is Andy Pages, who has really carved out a nice role for himself with the Dodgers. Skipper Dave Roberts praised the youngster on Friday, claiming he's playing like an All-Star.

“Yeah he is actually. He's just really swinging the bat well. Confidence is a big thing, and he is playing like an All-Star.”

Pages is hitting .289 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs in 59 games. For comparison, the Cuban smacked just 13 long balls in all of last season in 116 appearances while batting .248. He's stepped it up in a big way, but Pages' impact is also felt on the opposite side of the ball.

The 24-year-old is a wonderful defender and has made numerous difficult catches this year. He also ranks fifth in the Majors with 10 defensive runs saved. Pages is doing it all for the Dodgers, and he's proving to be irreplaceable.

When Teoscar Hernandez returned from the injured list in late May, Roberts was asked if that would cut into Pages' innings. But, the manager made it clear that Pages would still see the field a lot, voicing that he is an “everyday player.”

Pages is destroying baseballs to begin June. He's batting .429 (9 for 21) with three doubles and a pair of home runs. The outfielder is in the middle of a 10-game hitting streak and just banged out three hits in a loss to the New York Mets on Wednesday.

Needless to say, Pages isn't going anywhere anytime soon. He'll continue to play a crucial part in the Dodgers' success in '25 as they look to repeat as World Series winners this fall.