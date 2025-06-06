There are reasons for Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be happy about his new offensive lineman. But Mahomes is also getting joy from college softball. And he gushed over Texas Tech’s NiJaree Canady amid the Women’s College World Series.

Mahomes showed his support for the pitcher, saying her arm talent is special, according to a post on X by ESPN.

“The way she can control the softball,” Mahomes said. “And the way she’s able to locate in the strike zone. It is special. To be able to watch it firsthand, you know why we’re in the position we’re in. It starts off with her and her leadership.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes a supporter of women’s sports

Mahomes shows strong support for his former university. And not just football.

“I love Texas Tech,” Mahomes said. “And everything Texas Tech is about. To have NiJaree here along with the other girls. It’s been fun to watch. I’ve always loved softball and watching it. I’m happy it’s going to be back in the Olympics. And glad to have (Texas Tech) here in Oklahoma City.”

Article Continues Below

Red Raiders head coach Gerry Glasco called Mahomes the team’s biggest fan, according to a post on X by Texas Tech softball via usatoday.com.

“You got a gift from your No. 1 fan, Patrick Mahomes,” Glasco said in a video clip shared on X. “(His) goal is to try and get here in person before this series is over. But he said to go ahead and give you this tonight, because he wants to be sure you get it.”

Mahomes also showed his support for Texas Tech during the Super Regional. A video surfaced of him watching the Red Raiders’ game during a commercial shoot.

Also, Mahomes reportedly played a role in Texas Tech getting Canady with a recruiting call to her. She is a devoted Chiefs fan, according to espn.com.