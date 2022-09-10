Charles Huff drops major flex after Marshall football’s huge upset win over Notre Dame

Marshall football is on a roll, and sure enough, head coach Charles Huff couldn’t be any prouder as the Thundering Herd go 2-0 to start the collegiate season.

After dismantling Norfolk State 55-3 last weekend, Marshall football took down the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this time around in what’s easily one of the biggest upsets of Week 2. Marcus Freeman’s crew was the heavy favorites heading to the contest, but they struggled right from the start and never recovered despite a fiery exchange between the two teams in the final quarter.

Naturally after the contest, Huff was pretty hyped up about Marshall football’s huge upset. He then proceeded to remind everyone that, despite being underdogs, the Thundering Herd have players that are always ready to fight and embrace the challenge in front of them.

“We’ve got good players, too,” Huff said, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

No lies there, though.

Sure it’s just two games into the season, but after two convincing wins, the Marshall football team has every reason to be confident and optimistic.

Besides, fans got to love the performances of quarterback Henry Colombi, running back Khalan Laborn and the rest of the team. Colombi was on point again Saturday, completing 16 of his 21 passes for 145 yards and one touchdown with zero interception. Against Norfolk, he went 24-for-26 for 205 yards and a touchdown with one interception.

Meanwhile, Laborn rushed for one touchdown against Notre Dame, recording 163 yards on 31 carries. It’s his second 100-yard rushing game after going for 102 yards on 12 carries in the game prior.

As Charles Huff said it, they indeed have good players on their roster.