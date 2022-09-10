Marcus Freeman becomes unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history after stunning loss to Marshall

A wild and stunning day of college football continues. The Marshall Thundering Herd did the unthinkable, defeating Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame football in a shocking upset, their first win over a top-10 program since 2003. Not only was it a huge upset win for Marshall, but it was a loss that sealed Freeman’s spot in an unfortunate part of Notre Dame football history. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg has the details.

Marcus Freeman will be the first Notre Dame coach to lose his first three games. Irish are 0-2 in a season for the first time since 2011. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) September 10, 2022

Per Rittenberg, Marcus Freeman is the first head coach in Notre Dame football history to lose his first three games. Freeman coached the Fighting Irish in their Fiesta Bowl loss to Oklahoma State last year. He then lost the season opener to Ohio State, followed by this stunner to Marshall.

But that’s not all! If that wasn’t bad enough, Notre Dame football is 0-2 to start the season for the first time since 2011. This is enough to make Marcus Freeman rethink taking the job in South Bend. Or make Fighting Irish fans long for the days of Brian Kelly (gasp!), who is not off to the best start at LSU, either.

Now, it’s not out of the question to think that Notre Dame could turn things around. However, the schedule the rest of the way simply might not allow them to do so. They have three games remaining against top-25 opponents Clemson, USC and BYU.

They’ll also have to face a sneaky North Carolina squad. In short, don’t get your hopes up Notre Dame football fans. The Marcus Freeman era couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start.