Martin Scorsese is releasing his 26th feature film, Killers of the Flower Moon. And despite being 80-years-old, he doesn't want to slow down.

Speaking to The Times, Scorsese said “I don't want to slow down.”

He continued, “At my age, your body tells you at a certain point you need to pace yourself, but I'm still searching for the answer to how we take care of each other. I thought my films should reflect that.”

And he hasn't slowed down. Scorsese began directing feature films in 1967 with Who's That Knocking at My Door. He's directed numerous classics such as Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, Casino, Gangs of New York, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Martin Scorsese is known for his work with Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. He has collaborated with the former on 10 occasions including Killers of the Flower Moon and six times with the latter. A co-production between Apple TV+ and Paramount, Killers of the Flower Moon will get a full theatrical release. It will eventually be released on the streaming service at an undisclosed date.

The Wager will be his next film and will once again team him with DiCaprio.

His latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, is an adaptation of David Grann's novel of the same name. The film follows the conflict in the Osage Nation over the discovery oil. Leonardo DiCaprio stars in the film as Ernest Burkhart and Robert De Niro stars as his uncle, William King Hale. Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, and John Lithgow also star in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.