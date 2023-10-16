Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have collaborated on six films. Their most recent, Killers of the Flower Moon, comes out Friday. It appears they will reunite again very soon.

Their seventh collaboration

In an interview with The Times, Scorsese revealed that DiCaprio will star in his next film, The Wager.

The Wager is based on David Grann's novel, The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder. Scorsese had just adapted another one of Grann's books, Killers of the Flower Moon. Grann had previously said the two would reunite, but Scorsese has now confirmed that.

Throughout his career, DiCaprio has worked with Martin Scorsese several times. He's become synonymous with the director, and Robert De Niro, who also stars in Killers of the Flower Moon, is another with 10 collaborations with Scorsese. DiCaprio has landed six Oscar nominations throughout his career. His films with Scorsese account for two of those (The Aviator and The Wolf of Wall Street).

Their relationship began with 2002's Gangs of New York. DiCaprio would go on to star in The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, The Wolf of Wall Street, and now Killers of the Flower Moon.

In his latest film, Leonardo DiCaprio plays Ernest Burkhart. He's the husband of Mollie (Lily Gladstone) and nephew of William King Hale (De Niro). The film follows the conflict within the Osage Nation upon the discovery of oil. After numerous murders occur, an investigation is launched. Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser also star in the film. The film will get a full theatrical release before eventually streaming on Apple TV+.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.