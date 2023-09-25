Martin Scorsese is a legend. But the iconic filmmaker has made a shocking admission about his future post-Killers of the Flower Moon.

Speaking to GQ, Scorsese, 80, revealed that he's got maybe one or two films left in him. “And if I could just muster up the energy, God willing, to make a couple more [films], one more maybe, and that's it, OK? That's as far as I got. You keep going until you can't,” he said.

Given that Scorsese doesn't make a film every year, this is a fair timeline. The director will be 81-years-old in November, and if he takes three-to-four years to make his next film, he'll be pushing 90 when releasing his final film. Given the standard he holds for himself, looking back at his career will be amazing once it's all said and done.

Martin Scorsese has directed countless classics throughout his career. Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, After Hours, Goodfellas, and Casino are just some of his most well-known feature films. He's also directed The King of Comedy, The Age of Innocence, Gangs of New York, and The Departed.

Over the past decade of his career, Scorsese has made four films. First was The Wolf of Wall Street, then he made Silence. He then transitioned to Netflix to make The Irishman — which starred Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci.

His latest film, Killers of the Flower Moon, stars De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio. It follows a series of murders in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s once oil is discovered on tribal land. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May and will be released in theaters on October 20. It will also be released on Apple TV+ at a later date.

