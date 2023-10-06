In a new TikTok from Francesca Scorsese, she tested her father, Martin Scorsese, on his knowledge of modern slang.

The TikTok, which is nearly five minutes long, is a charming examination of the 80-year-old's slang knowledge. Surprisingly, Martin was more knowledgeable than you may expect.

He got the first two, “tea” and “ick.” However, he got caught up on “sneaky link” and was amused when Francesca clarified them as “booty calls.”

“We never saw specific people [in] my day,” Martin added.

His wordy and technical explanation of “hits different” was hilarious. Martin didn't understand “slept on” until his daughter brought up The King of Comedy, which Martin then admitted that it was a “flop.”

As the video continued, Martin grew more tired of this activity. He nailed a few more, with Francesca ending on “slay,” which her father guessed means “really good.”

Martin Scorsese is one of the greatest filmmakers ever. He's directed classics such as Goodfellas, Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street. His career began with Who's That Knocking at My Door, but it was Mean Streets that kicked off his path to success and collaborative relationship with Robert De Niro. In recent years, he has continued making films. Over the past decade, Scorsese has directed The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence, and The Irishman.

His next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, re-teams Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. As Francesca said, early reviews suggest that Lily Gladstone ate.

Killers of the Flower Moon will be released on October 20.