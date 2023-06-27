Without a doubt, Marvel Studios has done so much to make its cinematic universe succeed over the years. But while the Infinity Saga is a homerun in all aspects, the Multiverse Saga isn't really living up to everyone's expectations, especially after Avengers: Endgame delivered a satisfying conclusion to Phases 1 to 3. We take a look below at some of the things the Marvel Cinematic Universe is doing wrong with the current slate of films and shows it's putting out recently.

4 things Marvel is doing wrong with the Multiverse Saga

4. Scarcity of depth and characterization

When looking at Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, fans can instantly mention their story and all the challenges they went through in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that shaped the two heroes. But like all good things, Iron Man and Captain America's part in the MCU has come to an end, leaving a lot of room for other heroes to step in. Unfortunately, after several films and shows, it looks like there seems to be a lack of depth and characterization with some of these characters.

Take Scarlet Witch, for instance. Sure, WandaVision gave the fan-favorite a much-needed boost in popularity since the Infinity Saga ended, but that was undone when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came out. All of a sudden, the depth she had achieved in the MCU was wasted in a role that didn't give much justice to her heel turn in the film. And while there are some that clearly stood out, like Namor or Shuri, the work done on Jane Foster, Thor, and the Eternals left a lot of fans wanting more when it comes to these story elements.

3. Stories with no real consequences

Back in the Infinity Saga, one can say that each film or project that Marvel releases leads to a bigger development down the road. The first Captain America film had a huge hand in crafting The Winter Soldier's story. From there, it branches out to Civil Warm, giving Bucky and Black Panther an appropriate opportunity to shine and be introduced. The same goes too for Tony Stark's journey in the MCU as a handful of projects presented the fan-favorite with real consequences in his journey as Iron Man.

Here in the Multiverse Saga, fans have gotten a handful of MCU movies and series that presented a lot of possibilities but ended up with one that really had little to no consequences in the overall story. Take Thor: Love and Thunder, for instance. What was supposed to be an exciting opportunity to expand the God of Thunder's lore just turned into one long joke that saw Thor semi-retire and Jane Foster moving on to Valhalla. Also, the ending of Eternals hasn't been mentioned even once in the projects that followed it. This just goes to show that a lack of real consequences to these stories is actually hurting the present phases of the MCU.

2. Absence of heroes Marvel can build on

Speaking of Iron Man and Captain America in the earlier entry, it seems that Marvel doesn't have a character that's strong enough to anchor its cinematic universe on his or her own. Looking at Robert Downey Jr. or Chris Evans and fans will instantly gravitate to their characters without any difficulty. But as it stands, the current crop of Marvel heroes doesn't possess that same impact as the two legendary heroes did.

Looking at the landscape right now and there's Doctor Strange, Shang-Chi, Shuri's Black Panther, and Captain Marvel, among others. As it stands, most of these characters won't be able to hold a candle to Iron Man or Cap. Spider-Man, for his part, is shared with Sony, limiting his potential in the MCU. But as of now, the lack of a central hero Marvel can build upon is hurting the cinematic universe as a whole.

1. Lack of direction

When the first Avengers film ended, it was clear that Thanos' quest to collect all the Infinity Stones will place him in a head-on collision against Earth's mightiest heroes. From there, the stones acted as a glue that held Phases 1 to 3 together and gave so much justice to Infinity War and Endgame. And throughout the whole journey, fans invested themselves with each movie Marvel released because the direction to that imminent battle was clear to everyone.

Unfortunately, the same can't be said about the Multiverse Saga. Even after Phase 4 and several films under Phase 5, there isn't a clear direction fans can hold on to. What's known, at this point, is that Jonathan Majors' Kang is the main villain, and the heroes must face him and his countless variants soon. What's unknown, though, is how this will happen, especially with all the disjointed stories the current phases are presenting to fans right now.

What's needed now is some sense of clarity on where the entire saga is headed. Even with that tiny piece of information, fans will have something to hold onto, instead of groping around in the dark. If that happens, expect more people to generate more excitement for the MCU, especially with the arrival of anticipated projects, like Thunderbolts and the Fantastic Four. Until that happens, though, it's going to be a waiting game for those who have followed the Multiverse Saga for the past few years.