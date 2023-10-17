Lost in the shuffle of Taylor Swift's celebrity friends she invited to attend the Kansas City Chiefs versus New York Jets game a few weeks back was A-list Hollywood director Shawn Levy, whose next big project to complete production (assuming the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is ever resolved) is Deadpool 3. That explains why he'd be hanging with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, but what's the director's connection to Taylor Swift (other than Ryan Reynold's wife Blake Lively being good friends with the pop star)?

Is it at all possible that Taylor Swift may be attached to the musician-themed superhero role of Dazzler, a mutant from the X-Men comics with the super-power ability to convert sound vibrations into light and energy beams?

Shawn Levy is unsurprisingly playing it pretty coy and keeping the answer close to the vest, when he was asked by The Wrap about the potential pairing of two worldwide, billion dollar, global phenomenons — Taylor Swift and Marvel — joining forces.

“They sure are loud,” Levy said of the Swifties fan base, who are addressing the rumors of Swift playing the musical mutant in full force online, making it very clear they want to will this into reality.

“I’m going across the board. ‘No comment’ because that’s a double whammy,” said Levy. “That’s Taylor-related. And it’s MCU-related. I’m no dummy. You’re going to have to wait and see.”

That sure isn't a ‘no' from the Deadpool 3 helmer, but unless Swift filmed her cameo before the SAG-AFTRA strike, she may run into scheduling problems, with the international leg of her The Eras Tour set to kick off next month.

Then again, it wouldn't be unheard of for Marvel to move mountains if it meant getting Taylor Swift to be a part of their universe. Most of the free world already views her as a musical superhero so it's really not too big a leap for her.