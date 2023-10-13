Shawn Levy, who acted in Taylor Swift's “All Too Well” film and is directing Deadpool 3, heaped praise her way. That also came with a huge Beyoncé comparison.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly at the premiere of his new Netflix series, All the Light We Cannot See,” Levy called Swift a “generational voice and creative force.” In fact, the only comparison for Swift's cultural impact is Beyonce, per the Deadpool 3 director.

“That list is short. Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it's a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it's profound. It's profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions,” he added.

Shawn Levy has directed the Night at the Museum franchise, Real Steel, and episodes of Stranger Things. He's used to working with high-profile actors and actresses. His praise of Swift speaks volumes to her as a director and an artist. In recent years, Levy has grown his relationship with Ryan Reynolds, making Free Guy and The Adam Project with him. He was also in the midst of directing the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led Deadpool 3 for the MCU prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Taylor Swift is in a bit of an offseason at the moment, attending NFL games to see boyfriend Travis Kelce play. Her 2023 consisted of playing dates on her “Eras” tour across the United States. She has a few more dates to fulfill in November. Before then, the premiere of her coinciding concert film just went down.