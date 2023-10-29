Marvel Studios' Daredevil series now has a new showrunner and two directors, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dario Scardapane has been hired as the show's showrunner. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead have been tapped to run the rest of the episodes that will comprise the first season on Disney+.

Scardapane was an executive producer for Prime Video's Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan and Netflix's Marvel series Punisher. Benson and Moorhead most recently directed episodes of Marvel's Loki season two.

Daredevil: Born Again was in the middle of production in New York when the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes started. Marvel executives reviewed the footage that had been shot and decided to shake up the production. Head writers Chris Ord and Matt Corman were quietly let go, but kept on as producers.

Marvel is currently overhauling the process of how it makes its series. Previously, the studio made its shows the same way they made its films. Now, they are adopting the traditional television format of having showrunners, pilots and series bibles.

Daredevil had three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018. Charlie Cox played Daredevil, a blind lawyer superhero. The show and its spinoff Punisher, also on Netflix, were famous for action scenes and violence.

Marvel wanted to go back to that original tone, but will keep scenes and episodes that have already been shot. Scardapane will write new episodes and scenes, integrate the already existing scenes. It hasn't been announced how many episodes that first season will have.

Scardapane served as showrunner for NBC's State of Affairs, starring Katherine Heigl and Alfre Woodard, before moving into streaming, as writer and executive producer for Punisher.

Benson and Moorhead were indie film directors with hits such as The Endless, Spring and Synchronic. They also directed two episodes of Marvel's Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isaac.